Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,723 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,626,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,257,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,469,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

