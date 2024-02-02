Atria Investments Inc Acquires 38,225 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.99 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

