Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 307,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $103.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

