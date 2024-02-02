Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WST opened at $381.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.02 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

