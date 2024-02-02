Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

