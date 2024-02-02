Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PDBC stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

