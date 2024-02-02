Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,081,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.