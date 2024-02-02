Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

