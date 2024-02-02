Atria Investments Inc Buys 13,861 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 77,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

