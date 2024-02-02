Atria Investments Inc Buys 695 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.2 %

MTD stock opened at $1,224.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,169.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,150.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

