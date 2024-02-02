Atria Investments Inc Buys New Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 9.06% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBND opened at $20.57 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

