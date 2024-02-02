Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 60.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 219.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

