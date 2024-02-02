Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 551,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 104,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

