Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $230.08 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

