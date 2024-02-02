Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.1 %

TEAM opened at $254.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

