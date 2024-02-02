Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

