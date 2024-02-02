Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

