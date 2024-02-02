Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

