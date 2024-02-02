Atria Investments Inc Has $3.07 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

