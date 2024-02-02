Atria Investments Inc Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $102.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

