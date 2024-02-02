Atria Investments Inc Has $3.17 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $115.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

