Atria Investments Inc Has $3.22 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

