Atria Investments Inc Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

