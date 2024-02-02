Atria Investments Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

EMR stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

