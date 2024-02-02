Atria Investments Inc Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $461.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

