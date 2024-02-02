Atria Investments Inc Has $3.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

