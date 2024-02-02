Atria Investments Inc Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.88% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.