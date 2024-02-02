Atria Investments Inc Has $3.66 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 1.11% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 152,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $51.11 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.