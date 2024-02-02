Atria Investments Inc Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

ENB opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

