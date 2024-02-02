Atria Investments Inc Has $3.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

