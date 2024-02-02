Atria Investments Inc Has $3.94 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GPK opened at $25.75 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

