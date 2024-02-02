Atria Investments Inc Has $4 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

