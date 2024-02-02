Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 280.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 190,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 9.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,131,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 84,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

