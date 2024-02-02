Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

