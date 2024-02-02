Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,393.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,421.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,445.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 93.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

