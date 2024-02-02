Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.10 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

