Atria Investments Inc Invests $4.03 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SMH opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.