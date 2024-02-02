Atria Investments Inc Invests $4.03 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.