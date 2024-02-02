Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $193.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $195.12.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.