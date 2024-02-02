Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,441.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,448.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,061.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,747. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

