Atria Investments Inc Purchases 280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.45. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

