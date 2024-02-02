Atria Investments Inc Purchases 366 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $31,109,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.