Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,898 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

