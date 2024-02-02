Atria Investments Inc Purchases 635 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

