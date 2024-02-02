Atria Investments Inc Purchases 71,045 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.28% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PEY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

