Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after purchasing an additional 833,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.