Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

