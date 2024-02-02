Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,839 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 2.00% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 113,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter.

FVC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

