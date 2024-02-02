Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,099 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

