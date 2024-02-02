Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,768 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.60 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

