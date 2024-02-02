Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,064 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.4 %

IBKR opened at $90.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

